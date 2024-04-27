Thule Group AB (publ) (THUPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on May 21st

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2182 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Thule Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of THUPY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.13.
Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile
