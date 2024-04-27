Bouygues SA (BOUYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on May 20th

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4035 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bouygues’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Bouygues Price Performance
BOUYY stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $8.27.
About Bouygues
