Bouygues SA (BOUYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on May 20th

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4035 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bouygues’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Bouygues Price Performance

BOUYY stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $8.27.

Get Bouygues alerts:

About Bouygues

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.