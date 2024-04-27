Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.89.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.10 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$16.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

