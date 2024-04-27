Mesabi Trust (MSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the mining company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Mesabi Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

