Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.91.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$70.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.60. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.84 and a 52-week high of C$74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$18.68 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9036382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

