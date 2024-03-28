LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 195,852 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.32. 1,237,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,268. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

