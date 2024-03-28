Planned Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 2,920 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

