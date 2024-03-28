Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $220,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $186.13 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.90 and a 1-year high of $186.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

