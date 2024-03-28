DDD Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

