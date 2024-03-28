Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 365 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $260.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Delta Airline’s Put Option Activity Isn’t Bad News
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.