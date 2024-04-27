Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.39. The company had a trading volume of 369,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,271. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

