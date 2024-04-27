Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,425,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,821,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.27.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

