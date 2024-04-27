Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 4.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 35,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.01. 3,371,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,314. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,490 shares of company stock worth $10,592,664. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

