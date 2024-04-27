Truist Financial Corp Has $130.75 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1,090.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521,531 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $130,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,510,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDW traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 3,885,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

