Sage Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $52,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,195. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $241.02 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.87 and a 200-day moving average of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

