Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 14,790 BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIGZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 36,177 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter worth $828,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,473,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,322. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 432,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,191,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,615,608.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,401,388 shares of company stock valued at $34,508,927 in the last 90 days.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

