Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $467.21. 4,907,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $423.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.