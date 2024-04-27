Spinnaker Trust Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.56. 395,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

