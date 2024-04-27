Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded down $3.57 on Friday, reaching $561.23. 4,332,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,527. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.46.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total transaction of $11,759,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

