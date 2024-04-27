Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 407.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 185,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 149,231 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 46,336 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. 521,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,227. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

