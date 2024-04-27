Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,642 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 223,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 696,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. 2,284,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

