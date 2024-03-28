Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,835 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $177.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.36. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $563.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.