Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,408 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,704 put options.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

XLRE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 891,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $40.75.

Institutional Trading of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,053,000 after buying an additional 372,564 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

