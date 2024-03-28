Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $194-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.18 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.59.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

