Uniswap (UNI) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and approximately $182.62 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $12.29 or 0.00017432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00134435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008604 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.32110589 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $189,305,347.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.