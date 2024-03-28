Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.91. The stock had a trading volume of 142,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,955. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

