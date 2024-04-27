Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $44.46. 865,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,940,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Czech National Bank increased its position in Rollins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Rollins by 3.7% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

