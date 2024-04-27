Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

CZNC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,025. The firm has a market cap of $275.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CZNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

