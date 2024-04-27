Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

PROV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 11,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

