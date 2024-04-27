Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.
Rollins Stock Performance
ROL opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.
Rollins Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Rollins
About Rollins
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rollins
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.