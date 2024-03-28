Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vigil Neuroscience from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

