Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Price Performance
Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.28. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.63.
About Check-Cap
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.