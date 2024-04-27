Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.28. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

