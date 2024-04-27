WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
