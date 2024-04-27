WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Free Report ) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

