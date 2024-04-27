Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$127.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital cut shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$120.23.

Stantec Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$111.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$77.00 and a 12-month high of C$118.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.2454998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total value of C$232,040.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

