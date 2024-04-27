Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 6.6 %

TSE SVM opened at C$4.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 3.73. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$2.88 and a one year high of C$5.47. The firm has a market cap of C$799.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of C$79.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.3522572 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$207,200.00. In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$207,200.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

