StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Down 94.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Invitae has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $133,505.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 24.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 404.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invitae by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,652,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 1,799.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

