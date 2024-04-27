CIBC Raises Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$49.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

WPK stock opened at C$44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.51. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of C$36.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.74.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$375.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.56 million. Winpak had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 3.1780822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.87%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

