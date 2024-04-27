Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.54.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at C$16.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.30 and a 52-week high of C$21.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$522.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8666667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00. In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.