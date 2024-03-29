Alterity Financial Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alterity Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.9% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $180.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.97. The company has a market capitalization of $291.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

