Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 502.2% from the February 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance

Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

