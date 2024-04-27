StockNews.com Lowers FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

FRP Price Performance

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. FRP has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $578.17 million, a PE ratio of 110.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Institutional Trading of FRP

FRP Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 17,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FRP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in FRP in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

