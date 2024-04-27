StockNews.com Lowers FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of FRPH stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. FRP has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $578.17 million, a PE ratio of 110.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 12.77%.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
