Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.45.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.84. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,569.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 251,424 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,267,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,086,000 after purchasing an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 466.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 96,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

