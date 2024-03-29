CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 464.7% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
CareCloud Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of CCLDO opened at $5.70 on Friday. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.
About CareCloud
