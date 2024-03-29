CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 464.7% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CareCloud Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CCLDO opened at $5.70 on Friday. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.