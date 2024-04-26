Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $221.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.21.

WM stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.07. The stock had a trading volume of 859,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.37 and a 200 day moving average of $186.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $653,329.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,034.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

