MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 29th

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 29th.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA GDXD opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $8.71.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
