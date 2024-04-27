MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 29th

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 29th.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXD opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

