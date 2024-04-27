HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

HomeStreet stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.32. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. Research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanne R. Harrell purchased 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,667.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 167.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

