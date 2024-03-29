iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Raised by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.69.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

