iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $25,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IBDP remained flat at $25.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 161,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

