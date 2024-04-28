Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of RXO worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in RXO by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 868,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 646,540 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RXO by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in RXO by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,997,000 after purchasing an additional 248,883 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RXO by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 403,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 243,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in RXO by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,452,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 230,664 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of RXO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,075,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,945,173.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,689,717 shares of company stock worth $54,468,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

RXO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 372,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,867. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.12, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. RXO’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

