Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,442,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

